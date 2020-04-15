comScore
Rumor: Vikings to trade for Odell Beckham Jr.? (!)

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 by Mike Mullen in News
Would Odell Beckham Jr. be this happy if he learned he was leaving Cleveland to play for Minnesota?

Would Odell Beckham Jr. be this happy if he learned he was leaving Cleveland to play for Minnesota? Associated Press

Look, we know about as much about that combination of proper nouns in the headline as you do.

Which is to say: We missed this morning's episode of the Moose & Maggie show on WFAN radio out of New York. Perhaps you did, too, which means you're just now catching up on this... "report"... from... Moose. (Mr. Moose?)

In defense of Moose, he's not alone in linking the Vikings to Odell Beckham, Jr., the dynamic wide receiver who joined the Cleveland Browns last season after five years with the New York Giants.

Story after story after story after story has the Vikings pursuing a trade for Beckham Jr. The thing is...

So, yeah, they all got it from the same place. From the same Moose.

But! In defense of those stories, the same rumor has been picked up locally in Minneapolis. For example:

So there must be something to it, right?

Perhaps not! 

Anyway, now you know as much as we do about those words up in that headline, which is to say: nothing. Maybe less than when we started this blog post.

