Which is to say: We missed this morning's episode of the Moose & Maggie show on WFAN radio out of New York. Perhaps you did, too, which means you're just now catching up on this... "report"... from... Moose. (Mr. Moose?)

So, as I reported this morning on @MandMWFAN, Source has told me that the Browns and Vikings are in discussions on a trade that would send @obj to the Vikings for a 2nd and 5th round pick next year. Trade is not done, but the deal is being discussed. — Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) April 15, 2020

In defense of Moose, he's not alone in linking the Vikings to Odell Beckham, Jr., the dynamic wide receiver who joined the Cleveland Browns last season after five years with the New York Giants.

Story after story after story after story has the Vikings pursuing a trade for Beckham Jr. The thing is...

So, yeah, they all got it from the same place. From the same Moose.

But! In defense of those stories, the same rumor has been picked up locally in Minneapolis. For example:

So there must be something to it, right?

Just asked somebody who would know if #Vikings and Browns discussing deal for OBJ. Response was "Fake News."

I believe the source. #Onward — Paul Allen (@PAOnTheMic) April 15, 2020

Perhaps not!

Anyway, now you know as much as we do about those words up in that headline, which is to say: nothing. Maybe less than when we started this blog post.