“I’m not supposed to do this, but I’m going to give you a hug.”

The woman, whom police identify by her initials P.T., thought that was pretty weird. But she decided to let it go, following Anderson to a private room. There, she stripped down to her bra and underwear, and laid under a sheet.

Shortly after beginning the massage, Anderson told the woman to take off her bra because it was in the way. She complied, then he allegedly began rubbing her uncomfortably high on her inner thighs while chatting with her in a way that made her feel like he was trying to flirt.

He allegedly told her that he liked her and “her people” -- referring to Asian women -- and that he used to have an Asian girlfriend.

The woman, who by then felt extremely uncomfortable, said she didn’t know what to do or how to respond. She volunteered that she had a boyfriend. Anderson said he didn’t care.

The massage became even more agonizingly awkward when Anderson allegedly climbed on top of the table and began rubbing his entire body against her back. He apparently had his junk out, because when the woman declared that she was done, she heard him zip up his pants.

Anderson allegedly hovered over her as she walked out of Elements, as though worried she would say something. Unwilling to brush off the entire experience, the woman waited a short time before returning to tell the manager what had happened. Anderson was promptly fired.

When Roseville Police dug into Anderson’s past, they found that he’d been denied a massage license to work in Plymouth.

Back in 2013, Plymouth police investigated Anderson when another female customer accused him of touching her inappropriately. He had also been practicing massage without a license at the time, for which he received a citation.

However, the Plymouth woman ultimately declined to pursue charges, allowing Anderson to get a massage license from Roseville.

Anderson was arrested Thursday and charged with felony criminal sexual conduct.