Rosalia Portillo really needs to diversify her footwear capers

The first clue of the Inver Grove Heights woman's weakness for all things laces, heels, and pointy toes appeared in a theft case last year. Portillo pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor in December. But no trespassing at the West St. Paul Famous Footwear, where the caper took place, was one of the conditions of the deal.

The 37-year-old stayed off the footwear for nine months.

Last weekend, her resolve finally gave.

A homeowner in St. Paul's Riverview neighborhood returned home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night to find Portillo parked comfortably on her couch and lounging in a pair of her daughter's sweatpants. The woman would later discover the uninvited guest had scarfed down some of the family's chow. Portillo had also stashed a pair of the woman's shoes inside her purse.

The East George Street resident didn't know the burglar personally, but that didn't mean she was a stranger.

The owner's house had been burglarized in August as well. The homeowner had come home then to find out someone had broken in and trashed the place. Somewhere in the mess the resident found a Minnesota ID.

During this week's break-in, the woman recognized Portillo from her ID picture.

Portillo faces one count of first-degree burglary. She could not be reached for comment Wednesday.