On the home side of the gym, a collection of front-row students – most white, many sporting red, white, and blue attire -- had draped a banner over their legs: “TRUMP 2020: KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

Roosevelt coach Michael Walker had a few concerns.

“I coach a predominantly black inner-city high school team,” he posted on Facebook, right above a photo of the banner. “We go out to a rural area in Jordan, MN and this is there. Please explain how and why this is appropriate at a high school basketball game?”

Walker, who’s black, included the hashtags #blackmen and #representationmatters at the end of his post. The coach is also director of his district’s Office of Black Male Student Achievement, the Star Tribune reports.

Walker’s post spurred a lively comment section. Some commenters claim the banner was harmless, merely an expression of free speech. Others contend it “was not appropriate” and “the adults” of the Jordan School District should have said so.

Jordan school board administrators did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a comment on his own post, Walker noted that, despite the banner, it was otherwise a good game. His players “played hard and kept their composure” last night; he was “very proud” of his "guys."