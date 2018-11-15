Ron Johnson's sexy Mike Zimmer tweet is going to make your day
We at City Pages don't have much to add to real real good tweets, which speak for themselves.
In this case, we'll just say it's cool to see a team that is accomplished yet playing with a chip on its shoulder and is not only looking out for one another in a soulful way but having some (weird!) fun at the same time.
If (Minnesota native!) Ron Johnson is on the television or radio, listen to him. He's funny.
If you need a hot selfie taken, hire excitable radio hype man Paul "P.A. if you're down" Allen to take the shot before you shoot your shot on a crush.
If Mike Zimmer is coaching your football team, listen to him. He's a good guy.
If she asks "what you friend look like," make him/her/they look kinda chill and kinda boss and sexy af.
When she say she coming through & you tell her my boy here so bring a friend and she asks what you friend look like... pic.twitter.com/WqHb1pw1A2— Ron Johnson (@3RonJohnson) November 14, 2018
The Minnesota Vikings sit 5-3-1 (lol @ that -1) and can do themselves a favor with a win over the resurgent Chicago Bears on Sunday night. We hope they do, because any team having this much fun is worth getting behind -- though any team having this much fun is already winning.
At life.