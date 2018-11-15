In this case, we'll just say it's cool to see a team that is accomplished yet playing with a chip on its shoulder and is not only looking out for one another in a soulful way but having some (weird!) fun at the same time.

If (Minnesota native!) Ron Johnson is on the television or radio, listen to him. He's funny.

If you need a hot selfie taken, hire excitable radio hype man Paul "P.A. if you're down" Allen to take the shot before you shoot your shot on a crush.

If Mike Zimmer is coaching your football team, listen to him. He's a good guy.

If she asks "what you friend look like," make him/her/they look kinda chill and kinda boss and sexy af.

When she say she coming through & you tell her my boy here so bring a friend and she asks what you friend look like... pic.twitter.com/WqHb1pw1A2 — Ron Johnson (@3RonJohnson) November 14, 2018

The Minnesota Vikings sit 5-3-1 (lol @ that -1) and can do themselves a favor with a win over the resurgent Chicago Bears on Sunday night. We hope they do, because any team having this much fun is worth getting behind -- though any team having this much fun is already winning.

At life.