Road rage cyclist -- again -- beats up school bus parked in Minneapolis bike lane

According to Kare 11, this all went down on Blaisdell Avenue near West 32nd Street. A south Minneapolis mom was hurrying her son onto his bus when she caught sight of cyclist zipping toward them. The rider was wearing a dark hoodie, a baseball cap, and sunglasses, and was reaching backward to pull something out of a backpack – a U-shaped bike lock.

She got out her iPhone just in time to watch the lock lash the bus’ rear blinker. On the video, you can hear a second pop after the cyclist vanishes behind the bus. The rearview mirror took a hit too.

“That was him,” bus driver Rich Olson yells.

“Yep, yellow bike,” the mom replies from off camera. “Call the police again.”

Eerily enough, the bus was in the same spot as the one that got attacked on Friday. The mom, who didn’t share her name with Kare 11, said she witnessed that one too, and she’s a little spooked by the whole thing.

“It’s scary that someone out there – it’s road rage on a bicycle,” she said.

Olson told Kare 11 that the two attacks were indeed the same guy, and that he'd been giving him trouble for weeks. He recognized the yellow bike with the yellow ring around the front tire. He’d originally hoped standing by the rear of the bus on Monday would have made the stranger less likely to reoffend. Obviously, it didn’t work. Police are looking into it. So far, nobody's been hurt.

It should be noted that under Minnesota law, school buses are allowed to park in bike lines as long as they have their red signals on and their stop signs extended.