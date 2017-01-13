'Riot' charges for St. Paul teens after very public downtown 'fight' [VIDEO]

Indeed, these wintry months in states like Minnesota always see a big dip in crime activity of certain types. Who wants to stand around outside and punch each other (or worse) in this weather?

But bump into each other inside, and these things can still occur. Even if it's in a seemingly sterile environment.

Like, say, the Town Square building in downtown St. Paul, home to a food court that caters to state employees, with La Loma, a Jimmy John's, a Potbelly, and (best of them all) Ho Fan.

The building also serves as home for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, meaning it's where people show up to renew their drivers licenses.

That experience could drive plenty of people to rage, but apparently wasn't behind the group fight that set off in the Town Square building's most public area earlier this week.

There's not even much to see here, mostly stalking, posturing, taunting, and circling. There's a blatant cheap shot around 0:40; at 0:50, one young man almost kicks another in the head, but not quite. Then a chase scene begins, taking the action away from the bystander who'd been filming the incident.

This limited encounter was good enough to get five of the fellows involved -- ranging in ages from 15 to 17 -- arrested on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct, the Pioneer Press reports. St. Paul Police and Minnesota State Patrol officers responded, and used a "chemical irritant" to arrest one participant who resisted orders.

One of the arrestees got off, and the other four were charged with third-degree riot, a misdemeanor which carries a maximum penalty of a year in prison and/or $1,000 fine.

According to the cops, the fight started when one group of juveniles saw the other and started yelling at them.

That all it takes?