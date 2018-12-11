Righter: The app that might finally get Trumpsters a date

Then there was the guy who brought a woman home, only to have her peruse his bookshelf filled with conservative writers. “She was like, ‘I have to get out of here. I can’t see you,’ and left,” he told the Washingtonian.

Others are seeing clear demarcation lines on Tinder and Bumble, where profiles come with the none-too-subtle declaration: “Swipe left if you voted for Trump.”

It all points to at least some suggestion that loving the president and finding love may be mutually exclusive.

There’s no real research to back this thesis -- not that it would matter to people who tend to disbelieve science. But the anecdotal evidence is piling up, enough that at least some conservatives fear for their romantic futures.

So Trump fundraiser Christy Edwards Lawton decided to create Righter, the dating app for people with "conservative, Christian, and American values.”

Have you ever been swiped left on a dating app because you are a Conservative? Trust me you have. Try Righter where being #MAGA makess you more attractive, not less! pic.twitter.com/5YWFwzPkqg — Righter (@wearerighter) November 8, 2018

When she first arrived at the idea, Lawton ran test profiles on Tinder, only to find that Trumpsters were being categorically rejected. “I kept hearing repeatedly how they kept getting swiped left on and couldn’t even get a date,” she told the Daily Beast.

Righter intends to circumvent that problem, offering love within uniquely conservative parameters. The rules require that men make the initial approach, and must pay for the first date. Users cannot hide their age. Photoshopping is strictly prohibited.

“Females make themselves look different, younger, thinner, better,” Lawton says. “That’s not going to happen on our app.”

The app is free, but for $9.99 a month you get unlimited "likes" and super "MAGA likes" to let that special someone know you’re positively thirsting with desire. And for $29.99 per month, you can get online advice from doctors about sexual performance and the like.

The app seems geared to conservatives living in predominantly liberal cities, where the math – especially for men -- is decidedly uphill. Polling shows that 70 percent of young women now lean Democrat. Throw in fandom for a president who could convincingly be described as a serial sex offender, and the pickings get awful slim.

There’s little testament to how this is playing out in Minneapolis-St. Paul. But most of the tales of woe are emerging from cities like New York and Washington, which roughly share our politics. Still, conservative dating sites don’t have an altogether impressive history.

Another app, Donald Daters, launched in October, only to mirror in technology form the president’s own shortcomings. Features were often misspelled or non-functioning. Worse, programmers left gaping holes for hackers to mine users’ accounts and private messages.

This was preceded by Hannidate, the site launched by Fox News’ Sean Hannity, whose personality doesn’t quite ignite amorous flames. It too fell into oblivion from numerous functional errors and users’ eventual abandonment.

