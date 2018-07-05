Right wing Twitter loses its mind over Mayo Clinic parody account

When Trump supporters come to my office at the Mayo Clinic, I love misdiagnosing their healthy pregnancies as ectopic so they have to abort their white fetuses. — A Doctor IRL (@drnifkin) June 28, 2018

The account -- with the fishy name A Doctor IRL and the words “obstetrician at the world renowned Mayo Clinic” in the bio -- was posting mostly left-leaning tweets and getting a few likes for each one before this post blew up on June 27. It has since accrued thousands of reactions, including some expressions of alarm.

Do you ask everyone who goes to your office who they voted for? I can't ever remember telling my doctor or my doctor asking who I voted for. — Jamie Tisdal (@teb22696) June 28, 2018

That’s murder! Premeditated! — Keeping it Simple! ✝️���� (@stevenmcnerney_) June 29, 2018

Why isn’t your name, or even your picture, on your account? What a brave one you are.

You’ll be pleased to know I have friends in fed law enforcement. Medical malpractice? Manslaughter, maybe?

Be seeing ya’ in the news. Don’t forget to smile for the cameras. — RightWoman/LeftCoast {⭐️} (@ddwiese) June 30, 2018

Even Mayo Clinic’s account has weighed in with a warning to its followers and a request to take the account down. The clinic didn’t respond to interview requests.

An imposter account has posted false claims about working at Mayo Clinic. This is a fake account that has no connection to Mayo Clinic and its claims are absolutely false. We strongly condemn the posts and have asked Twitter to remove the account. — Mayo Clinic (@MayoClinic) June 30, 2018

Other commenters were doing the internet equivalent of roasting marshmallows over a trash can fire. They pointed out that the account’s bio, “obstetrician at the world renowned Mayo Clinic,” ends with the word “parody.” As in “not real.” The alarmists were in all likelihood getting worked up over nothing.

His bio LITERALLY SAYS PARODY — TJ Yates #FreeJulianAssange #M4A #DSA (@TJCornflake) June 29, 2018

Still, even that fact and the assurance from Mayo that “Dr. Nifkin,” as he refers to himself in his handle, wasn’t one of theirs, some commenters doubled down and demanded an investigation anyway.

What are u doing to insure this isn't happening at your clinic. As for me, sadly I'm going to not recommend the mayo clinic anymore until you have investigated this fully and have no doubt and evidence it's not happening. — Precious Robocop ��f ur waves wildfire 4 uniting (@PreciousRobocop) July 1, 2018

How do you know it’s not an employee going rogue? Have you done an internal investigation? — Danielle Higfs (@notestomrshiggs) June 30, 2018

For the record, the owner of the account is not a doctor, nor does he work at the Mayo Clinic. This is a joke format he uses all the time, he says. “I’m a (blank) and I work at (blank) and I (blank),” usually with the intent to poke fun at conservative Twitter. He declined to reveal his name for safety and privacy reasons.

“I expected some people to take it seriously as there are a lot of stupid people in this country,” he says.

But he didn’t expect it to blow up the way it did. Commenters have been reporting him to Twitter, to the FBI, even to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He says none of them have gotten in touch with him.

Overall, he still thinks the whole thing is hilarious, but he has gotten threats -- including posts on forums with speculations about which doctor at Mayo he might be, and assertions that they “need to doxx this fucker.”

It’s all fine, he says, as long as nobody finds out who he is.

“Would hate to lose my family and/or job over a joke that idiots got mad at,” he says. “Anyone who took this seriously is a dumb person and should feel bad about themselves."

His account is still up, and he’s still tweeting -- even rehashing the joke. If Twitter admins intend to shut him down, they haven’t done it yet.