The English translation: "I don't believe in borders."

He smiled, posed for photos with families, and shook hands with folks on the parade route. A video of him stopping and talking to a family sitting on the curb shows him stretching the shirt to show off the caption, having a quick, smiling exchange, and bidding them good day as he walked off.

Naturally, the right-wing media is abuzz.

You can see the clip on Breitbart.com, which published a story on Ellison’s fashion statement a few days after the parade. The article said the music group marketing the shirt, Las Cafeteras, “celebrates illegal migration” and “favors their ethnic group.”

“Ellison’s T-shirt highlights the party’s growing reliance on a fringe coalition of migrants and ethnic separatists to provide extra voting power -- and cheap labor -- for their mixed leadership of post-graduate progressives and new-industry business executives,” the article reads.

Kind of a mouthful for a T-shirt, but okay.

Breitbart wasn’t the only one to chime in:

Great shirt, Congressman — Philip Kingston (@PhilipTKingston) May 6, 2018

You mean the shirt the calls for the end of America’s National sovereignty? — ����Domenic (@dserrone37) May 7, 2018

The shirt that tells us Keith Ellison doesn't believe in property rights. He's a communist. — Keith Caughlin (@keefercfer) May 8, 2018



Keith Ellison’s T-shirt he wore to celebrate MayDay Marxism read, “I Don’t Believe in Borders” — in Spanish - https://t.co/oP1dMbmLe3 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) May 9, 2018

Do you see it? It's very chilling! https://t.co/2dKw53tlTc — ThePoliticalInsider (@TPInsidr) May 8, 2018

Even President Donald Trump brought up the shirt during a rally in Elkhart, Indiana. He was talking about the United States having “the worst immigration laws in the history of mankind” when he mentioned Ellison’s T-shirt slogan “as an example.”

“He was very proud of it,” he said.

He went on to say that he actually had “a lot of respect” for Ellison because the congressman predicted Trump would lead the Republican ticket after the president announced his campaign in June 2015.

He actually said it “might” happen, not that it would, and right after he said it George Stephanopoulos laughed aloud and insisted Ellison couldn’t actually believe that.

Ellison didn't respond in time for comment on this story.