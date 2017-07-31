Carras has bravely continued writing despite the injury, going against the advice of doctors and anyone who had the misfortune of reading the fanciful story his frightened mind dreamed up.

The Alpha News story about Abdinzak Ahmed Farah was off to a wild start from the choice of image: A stock photo of a bloody knife, which seems a bit gruesome ... especially for a story where no one actually gets, like, stabbed.

Carras tells Farah's story straight at the beginning of his blog post, writing of strange, alarming behavior the 29-year-old exhibited in downtown Faribault last Monday. Farah was found to be "eating raw beef" with a knife, and inviting people to "play games," games that evidently would involve said knife.

Farah allegedly threatened some people explicitly with the knife, even chasing some away and throwing the knife at them, according to charges filed in Rice County last week. When informed someone had called the cops on him, Farah allegedly said, "I will kill whoever calls the police."

Of course, he didn't. You'd have heard about that. Instead, someone simply grabbed Farah and held him until cops made it to the scene. Farah's been charged with a couple felonies, including second-degree assault.

And that's it. There's no other information to go on in the upsetting story of a young man acting out in a dangerous way in public. You might be asking yourself why Alpha News, a shadowy website devoted to parroting right wing talking points about taxes and transportation, saw fit to cover this story at all.

Are they suddenly interested in the small-town crime beat? Did they find out Mr. Farah is a member of the DFL Party?

Not quite. We refer you to paragraphs nine, 10, and 11 of the story, which mark the precise moment Henry Carras reached so far to make a faraway connection he just about ripped his arm right out of the socket.

Earlier this year, St. Cloud, Minnesota experienced an attack at the Crossroads Center Mall where a young Somali man, Dahir Adan, attacked 10 shoppers with a knife before being taken down by off-duty police officer, Jason Falconer.

Another knife attack carried out this past year by a Somali, Abdul Razak Ali Artan, at Ohio State University– which came a few months after the attack at the St. Cloud mall.

Knives and swords play a prominent role within Islamic ideology. Some of the verses within the Quran that seem to advocate violence are called the “sword verses,” and within traditionalist Islamic societies, such as Saudi Arabia, the sword is often used as an instrument of execution.

As Allah might say: Oh, Jesus Christ, Hank. Chill out.

Note that Carras chooses to focus on Farah's use of a blade-based weapon -- the word "sword" appears a mere 515 times in the King James Bible, by the way -- and not on his consumption of raw meat. Why doesn't Carras wonder aloud if Farah is a foodie and a devotee of a dish popularized in France in the early 20th century. Perhaps Farah is not a terrorist, but a tartare-ist.

Carras rounds out his story with a condescending feint at concern about mental health in the immigrant community -- Somalis have a "general discomfort with Western doctors" -- and ends his piece with this gem of a what-if: "It has yet to be determined if this was a potential copy cat of this attack or simply a person with severe mental health issues."

On a related note, it has yet to be determined if Henry Carras is really this scared about everything that goes on in the mean streets of southern Minnesota, or is just an asshole.

Doctors are monitoring the young writer's muscle strain as he tries to bounce back from the injury. Both Henry Carras and his reputation as a journalist are listed as day-to-day.