Revenge night: Free Twins-Yankees viewing party at Target Field

The Yanks, as baseball writer Aaron Gleeman expertly laid out for us, have straight-up abused the Twins for the past 15 years. On Tuesday night in the Bronx, however, our magically scrappy, overachieving ball club can bite back, and you're invited to watch it all go down from Target Field.

Nine innings. Winner-takes-all. Revenge, finally, hopefully.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for the wild-card game viewing party. Fans are welcome inside the Delta 360 Club, and the game will be broadcast on the stadium scoreboard. The free event features yard games, music, and food/drink/merch available for sale; enter through gates 6 and 29. Target Field Station's outdoor big-screen TV will also show the game.

Veteran Twins ace Ervin Santana is set to hurl the first pitch at 7 p.m. CST (ESPN on TV; Go 96.3 FM on radio). He'll face Luis Severino, the Yankees' 23-year-old breakout pitching star. Dinged-up, dinger-clobbering Miguel Sano was not deemed healthy enough to make the Twins' playoff roster -- at least for now.

The Twins already engineered a historic turnaround in 2017, going from from 59-103 in '16 to 85-77 this season. At Yankee Stadium, they hope to ride that momentum and win, score, soar into the American League Division Series against the might Cleveland Indians.

Here's a mini preview of Twins vs. Yankees courtesy of ESPN. For a much longer, much wonkier preview, check out Gleeman's Gleeman & the Geek podcast.