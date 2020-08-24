Republicans are campaigning all over Minnesota without masks. What could go wrong?
Republicans are gathering all across Minnesota, indoors and out, shaking hands, ignoring the statewide mask mandate and social distancing guidelines, often while chanting and cheering.
This is fine.
Below, see events this past week featuring U.S. Senate candidate (and coronavirus skeptic) Jason Lewis , congressional candidates Michelle Fischbach and Tyler Kistner, GOP U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, Republican Party of Minnesota chair Jennifer Carnahan, and Katrina Pierson, a senior political adviser to President Donald Trump.
As you scroll through these videos and pictures, look for the people wearing masks. It's like finding Waldo. (Bonus points for the ones who have masks around their neck.)
Let's see... Duluth, Rochester, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Hutchinson, Wayzata, Bemidji, Eagan, Anoka, Mankato, Morris, Marhsall, Little Falls -- that's a pretty good cross-section of the state, all in a matter of days, with a small number of people doing their damndest to hit multiple towns, one right after the other.
And don't expect them to stop. If anything, as summer turns to fall and the election nears, they'll just have all their events indoors. Without masks. Yelling.
Forget reopening schools or super-spreading events like that rodeo. If this small group of Republicans tries hard enough, we believe they can take whatever it is Minnesotans are breathing out and spread it from town-to-town all on their own.
Know what, though? We cannot argue with Katrina Pierson. That really is some flag. Is life worth living if you can't go stand next to it?
Our last stop on the @WomenforTrump bus tour in Minnesota today with @KatrinaPierson was a huge success. Even in the belly of the beast (Mpls/St. Paul) we are ready to deliver #FourMoreYears pic.twitter.com/eZHzfIGN47— Jennifer Carnahan (@jkcarnah) August 19, 2020
Great @WomenforTrump Bus Tour stop in Waite Park, Minnesota with @KatrinaPierson, @jkcarnah and @FischbachMN7! #LeadRight— Ashley Walukevich (@ashleyangie25) August 18, 2020
Yet another HUGE turnout for the @TrumpWomensTour in Wayzata, Minnesota for @KatrinaPierson and @jkcarnah! ��— Ashley Walukevich (@ashleyangie25) August 19, 2020
HUGE crowd in Anoka, Minnesota to greet @KatrinaPierson and @jkcarnah on the @TrumpWomensTour in Minnesota! ��— Ashley Walukevich (@ashleyangie25) August 18, 2020
Dozens of attendees at a Women for Trump rally in Eagan. MN CD2 Republican candidate Tyler Kistner says he heard someone on TV say there are “no women in the suburbs who support Donald Trump” and the crowd called back “nooooo!” pic.twitter.com/Fi932MAheQ— Sarah Mearhoff (@sarah_mearhoff) August 19, 2020
GREAT enthusiasm at a Field Office in St. Paul, Minnesota! �� @KatrinaPierson @jkcarnah pic.twitter.com/ph0VFEQJcf— Trump Women's Tour (@TrumpWomensTour) August 19, 2020
So excited about the enthusiasm of the people in #Minnesota ��@TrumpWomensTour @TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/7X0FdqKFCH— Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) August 23, 2020
Minnesota will go red this November! @realDonaldTrump has the enthusiasm and the people want law and order restored in their communities. We ❤️ Minnesota! #WomenForTrump ������ pic.twitter.com/WjCuGbHNpP— Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) August 20, 2020
Loved @TrumpWomensTour’s visit to our Hutchinson, MN Trump Field Office! Thank you @KatrinaPierson and @jkcarnah for speaking to our amazing volunteers!— Kristina Baumgartner (@kbaumgartner_) August 19, 2020
The #WomenForTrump bus came to Mankato today and was greeted by a great crowd!— Tom Radke (@RealRadke) August 19, 2020
Absolutely packed room tonight for the Beltrami County @mngop Lincoln-Reagan dinner in Bemidji! Folks are angered by governor's decision to delay the Line 3 replacement project that would create thousands of jobs, cause an economic boom, and protect our environment. #OurWayofLife pic.twitter.com/oGVmp4opII— Pete Stauber (@PeteStauber) August 21, 2020
Great discussion on #Line3 in Bemidji last night.— Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) August 20, 2020
This pipeline would create 8,600 jobs & $19M in property tax revenue.
Plus it is SAFER for the environment.
And yet urban elites like @GovTimWalz & @TinaSmithMN continue to block it.
St. Cloud is ��ed up for @WomenforTrump �� tour! Great high energy crowd and special surprise visit by @FischbachMN7 too. In 7️⃣7️⃣ we will make history in MN for President @realDonaldTrump. #LeadRight pic.twitter.com/AzTPuqg0dt— Kevin Poindexter (@Kdpoindexter) August 18, 2020
Final stop of the two day @TrumpWomensTour in Minnesota! @TrumpVictoryMN is going to make history on November 3rd and deliver Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes for @realDonaldTrump! ���� #LeadRight #KeepAmericaGreat— Ashley Walukevich (@ashleyangie25) August 19, 2020
Great morning in Marshall! Tons of enthusiasm and great special guests: @LewisForMN and @FischbachMN7!— Katie Bloodgood (@kbloodgood) August 22, 2020
Now THAT is a flag! ����@TrumpWomensTour #Minnesota pic.twitter.com/aqz713GKNV— Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) August 23, 2020
Great show of support at the @TrumpVictoryMN “Back the Blue” rally in Little Falls. We are grateful for the men and women who keep our communities safe! #OurWayofLife pic.twitter.com/FzCy4jsrnU— Pete Stauber (@PeteStauber) August 22, 2020