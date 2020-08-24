This is fine.

Below, see events this past week featuring U.S. Senate candidate (and coronavirus skeptic) Jason Lewis , congressional candidates Michelle Fischbach and Tyler Kistner, GOP U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, Republican Party of Minnesota chair Jennifer Carnahan, and Katrina Pierson, a senior political adviser to President Donald Trump.

As you scroll through these videos and pictures, look for the people wearing masks. It's like finding Waldo. (Bonus points for the ones who have masks around their neck.)

Let's see... Duluth, Rochester, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Hutchinson, Wayzata, Bemidji, Eagan, Anoka, Mankato, Morris, Marhsall, Little Falls -- that's a pretty good cross-section of the state, all in a matter of days, with a small number of people doing their damndest to hit multiple towns, one right after the other.

And don't expect them to stop. If anything, as summer turns to fall and the election nears, they'll just have all their events indoors. Without masks. Yelling.

Forget reopening schools or super-spreading events like that rodeo. If this small group of Republicans tries hard enough, we believe they can take whatever it is Minnesotans are breathing out and spread it from town-to-town all on their own.

Know what, though? We cannot argue with Katrina Pierson. That really is some flag. Is life worth living if you can't go stand next to it?

Our last stop on the ⁦@WomenforTrump⁩ bus tour in Minnesota today with ⁦@KatrinaPierson⁩ was a huge success. Even in the belly of the beast (Mpls/St. Paul) we are ready to deliver #FourMoreYears pic.twitter.com/eZHzfIGN47 — Jennifer Carnahan (@jkcarnah) August 19, 2020

Dozens of attendees at a Women for Trump rally in Eagan. MN CD2 Republican candidate Tyler Kistner says he heard someone on TV say there are “no women in the suburbs who support Donald Trump” and the crowd called back “nooooo!” pic.twitter.com/Fi932MAheQ — Sarah Mearhoff (@sarah_mearhoff) August 19, 2020

Minnesota will go red this November! @realDonaldTrump has the enthusiasm and the people want law and order restored in their communities. We ❤️ Minnesota! #WomenForTrump ������ pic.twitter.com/WjCuGbHNpP — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) August 20, 2020

Loved @TrumpWomensTour’s visit to our Hutchinson, MN Trump Field Office! Thank you @KatrinaPierson and @jkcarnah for speaking to our amazing volunteers!



YUGE shoutout to @cor_beck22 for organizing this group and training women how to #LeadRight for @realDonaldTrump�� pic.twitter.com/gUNwn2v6Zc — Kristina Baumgartner (@kbaumgartner_) August 19, 2020

The #WomenForTrump bus came to Mankato today and was greeted by a great crowd!



Thank you @KatrinaPierson and @jkcarnah for coming to speak!



76 days until @realDonaldTrump historically turns Minnesota red!#LeadRight pic.twitter.com/s44fRTqM2u — Tom Radke (@RealRadke) August 19, 2020

Absolutely packed room tonight for the Beltrami County @mngop Lincoln-Reagan dinner in Bemidji! Folks are angered by governor's decision to delay the Line 3 replacement project that would create thousands of jobs, cause an economic boom, and protect our environment. #OurWayofLife pic.twitter.com/oGVmp4opII — Pete Stauber (@PeteStauber) August 21, 2020

Great discussion on #Line3 in Bemidji last night.



This pipeline would create 8,600 jobs & $19M in property tax revenue.



Plus it is SAFER for the environment.



And yet urban elites like @GovTimWalz & @TinaSmithMN continue to block it.



I STAND WITH YOU, ENERGY WORKERS! pic.twitter.com/sV2BY8NLvU — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) August 20, 2020

St. Cloud is ��ed up for ⁦@WomenforTrump⁩ �� tour! Great high energy crowd and special surprise visit by ⁦@FischbachMN7⁩ too. In 7️⃣7️⃣ we will make history in MN for President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩. #LeadRight pic.twitter.com/AzTPuqg0dt — Kevin Poindexter (@Kdpoindexter) August 18, 2020

Final stop of the two day @TrumpWomensTour in Minnesota! @TrumpVictoryMN is going to make history on November 3rd and deliver Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes for @realDonaldTrump! ���� #LeadRight #KeepAmericaGreat



�� Join @WomenforTrump by texting EMPOWER to 88022 pic.twitter.com/h0IEPAAEZX — Ashley Walukevich (@ashleyangie25) August 19, 2020

Great morning in Marshall! Tons of enthusiasm and great special guests: @LewisForMN and @FischbachMN7!



I can’t think of a better way to kick off a National Week of Training! #leadright pic.twitter.com/tEAyn2seaG — Katie Bloodgood (@kbloodgood) August 22, 2020