Republican tells Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey 'Don't touch me' [VIDEO]

Republicans are here to save you.

A group of House GOP caucus members introduced a crime-fighting agenda called "Safety In Our Cities" -- a confusing title, since none of the people there actually count Minneapolis or St. Paul as their city. If they didn't have to serve in the Capitol, these Republicans might be too afraid to visit it.

"We think that everyone has a right to feel safe in these cities," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) said, according to the Star Tribune. "Whether you live here, work here, visit here, whatever the situation may be, we feel that you have a right to be safe in these cities."

Proposals floated during the press conference would increase spending for Metro Transit policing and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension gang and drug investigations.

In one clear sign Republicans are thinking of people think of the Twin Cities as more of a tourist destination than a home, another proposal threatened to cut state aid for cities that don't provide "adequate" policing outside concerts and sporting events.

Rep. John Koznick (R-Lakeville) depicted public transit in the metro as scary and crime-ridden, and said he "won't be taking my family and my daughters on the transit system" unless "things change," according to Fox 9.

Also in attendance to offer support was Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, who, like the Republican legislators, is a fan of President Donald Trump and does not live in Minneapolis.

When the Republicans were done, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said they'd distorted crime in the metro area, and turned it into a partisan issue.

Later, Frey confronted Rep. Matt Grossell (R-Clearbrook), a former Clearwater County Sheriff's deputy so concerned with crime in St. Paul, he's done a little himself. (Maybe you've heard of Grossell's boozy night demanding employees in Regions Hospital produce a pair of... Crocs?)

Frey and Grossell's terse exchange was captured by KARE 11 reporter John Croman. Frey was upset at Republican allegations he didn't support additional police on the Minneapolis force. Grossell, in turn, said it was Frey who was lying -- and snapped at the mayor for patting him on the back.

Rep. Matt Grossell and Mpls Mayor Jacob Frey continue conversation at Capitol. Frey tells Grossell Republicans need to stick to facts; Grossell tells Frey to stop lying pic.twitter.com/BHvklJr2sV — John Croman (@JohnCroman) February 17, 2020

Clearly, the real unaddressed trend in violent crime is the epidemic in mayor-on-legislator assault.