Are we a bit nutty? Perhaps! What sort of yahoo buys or rents property in a state that just received April snowfall totals like this:

Here's a look at the approximate 3 day observed snowfall totals across the area (based upon reports received through 7 AM today). #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/rLoSoqx8E9 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 16, 2018

Or, up on the North Shore, a state that gets hammered with the fury of Lake Superior amid a never-ending winter. Like this:

Lake Superior waves at Canal Park in #Duluth today. All the wind and waves of Saturday - now with snow added in (along with a lot of deep slush along the Lakewalk) #mnwx @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/iCxpKtmMyv — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) April 15, 2018

But dammit, we secretly love it.

At the same time, we not-so-secretly love the fact that temperatures are inching toward 60 degrees. Before the state completely thaws, let's revisit the snowiest start to a calendar year in Minnesota history, as highlighted by the mountains of white stuff that fell Friday through Monday.

Hold onto your scarf during this frosty Instagram tour. Did we miss any can't-miss blizzard pix? Let us know in the comments.

Streets of MPLS 4/15/18 A post shared by Christopher Sain (@christophersain) on Apr 16, 2018 at 9:07am PDT

Not cool, April. Not cool. A post shared by Karl Burkoth (@kburkoth) on Apr 16, 2018 at 6:49am PDT