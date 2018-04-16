Report: We choose to live here
As you dig yourself out from this past weekend's epic Minnesota blizzard, take some time to reflect: We choose to live here.
Are we a bit nutty? Perhaps! What sort of yahoo buys or rents property in a state that just received April snowfall totals like this:
Here's a look at the approximate 3 day observed snowfall totals across the area (based upon reports received through 7 AM today). #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/rLoSoqx8E9— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 16, 2018
Or, up on the North Shore, a state that gets hammered with the fury of Lake Superior amid a never-ending winter. Like this:
Lake Superior waves at Canal Park in #Duluth today. All the wind and waves of Saturday - now with snow added in (along with a lot of deep slush along the Lakewalk) #mnwx @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/iCxpKtmMyv— Andrew Krueger (@akpix) April 15, 2018
But dammit, we secretly love it.
At the same time, we not-so-secretly love the fact that temperatures are inching toward 60 degrees. Before the state completely thaws, let's revisit the snowiest start to a calendar year in Minnesota history, as highlighted by the mountains of white stuff that fell Friday through Monday.
Hold onto your scarf during this frosty Instagram tour. Did we miss any can't-miss blizzard pix? Let us know in the comments.
Benches, lampposts and other items coated in ice along the Duluth Lakewalk today as big Lake Superior waves crash ashore. . . #duluth #duluthmn #mn #minnesota #lakesuperior #greatlakes #mnwx #lakewalk #canalpark #liftbridge #aerialliftbridge #authenticduluth #captureduluth #exploremn #capturemn #thisismymn #minnesotaphotographer
Walking in an April kind of day�� . . . . #midwest #mpls #mn #justgoshoot #midwestmoment #capturemn #onlyinmn #exploremn #minnesota #itsamazingoutthere #freedomthinkers #msp #wcco #stribminnesota #minnstagramers #captureminnesota #minneapolis #twincities #dogsofmsp #photogrist #pixeltheplanet #lookslikefilm #thisismyminnesota #exploreminnesota #mprphotos #wisconsinphotographer
That snow wasn’t there 24 hours ago. There was grass in the yard. GRASS. And now there’s a mountain of snow. On April 15th. ����♀️ . And everything is closed/cancelled, even church. But my hubby still went to work. UFF. DA. Tax season/winter needs to end and spring needs to start! #endlesswinter #snowmagedon #aprilblizzard
It’s like a bridge to the clouds. Believe it or not there’s an entire lake at the other end of this dock. Snow storms in April. #woodbury #lake #lakelife #snow #snowstorm2018 #minnesota #carver #carverlake #onlyinminnesota #exploreminnesota #captureminnesota #onlyinmn #snowstorminapril #mnlife #spring #exploremn
It was coming down today in downtown Minneapolis! How did everyone do with the ❄️? . . . . . . #kare11 #wcco #capturemn #thisismymn #onlyinmn #minnesotalife #exploremn #minnstagramers #instaminnesota #minnesota365 #twincities #igerstwincities #midwest #blizzard2018 #blizzard #snowy #stonearchbridge #cityofminneapolis #captureminneapolis #weareinstagram #shootermag #weekly_feature #justgoshoot #artofvisuals #instagoodmyphoto #igbest_shotz #jaw_dropping_shots #myrrs #amazingtravelbeauty #teamcanon
Have you seen my legs? ����♂️❄️�� . . . . . . . . #princeperry #corgi #corgisofinstagram #corgigram_ #corgiplanet #corgination #corgilove #instacorgi #corgipuppy #puppy #corgi_feature #dcdogs #myfavcorgi #dogsofinstagram #dogs #pets #petsofinstagram #weeklyfluff #teamcorgi #corgithecutie #buzzfeedanimals #world4pets #doggo #ladyluna #minneapolis #minnesota
Snowed In • • • • • • #CaptureMinnesota #CaptureMN #OnlyInMN #Minnesota #CottageGroveMN #StribMinnesota #StribWinter #WCCO #KARE11 #KSTP #FOX9 #Snow #SnowDay #Winter #Spring #Weather #Drone #DJI #Phantom4 #Phantom #AirVuz #UnitedByDrone #DroneFly #DroneOfTheDay #DroneMultimedia #DronesDaily #DronePointOfView #watchthisinstagood #photooftheday #AerialAesthetics
It may be snowing but the rivers still flowing. . . . . #aprilpaddle #kayaking #testingthewaters #paddling #paddle #kayakguides #saintpaul #minnesota #visitsaintpaul #exploremn #kayakmn #getoutdoors #getoutside #snowstorm #kayaktours #minnesotaadventureco #onlyinmn #MYSAINTPAUL #adventuremn #paddleforever #kayaking_lover #onlyinstpaul #captureminnesota @exploreminnesota @visitsaintpaul @only_in_minnesota @minnesotaphotographers
Am getting tired of Minnesota Regrann from @mprnews - A driver on Washington Ave. on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis got some help after getting stuck in the heavy, wet, deep April snow. Check out our gallery of (fool)hardy Minnesotans facing the storm at mprnews.org. Photo by @judygpix for MPR News. … #aprilblizzard #mprphotos #aprilsnow #onlyinmn - #regrann
Comments
More from News
Sponsor Content