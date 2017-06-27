Report: Minnesota has nation's fattest dogs, cats

That's according to a new report on the furry bodies of more than 2.5 million dogs and 500,000 cats in the United States. Turns out the ones from Minnesota are fattest.

Veterinarians discovered that a shocking 41 percent of our state's pups and 46(!) percent of our felines are overweight or obese. The numbers were collected throughout 2016 at 975 Banfield-branded veterinary centers in 42 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Over the past decade, Banfield tracked a 158 percent spike in weight issues for dogs and a 169 percent spike for cats. On average, about one-third of dogs and cats in the U.S. are overweight or obese.

We've heard that big dogs gotta eat, but this is ridiculous! What say you, vet spokesperson for the report?

“Many pet owners don’t quite understand that their pet is overweight,” Kirk Breuninger, a vet with Banfield, tells the Washington Post. The main weight-gain culprits? He cites excessive treats, "normalization" of bigger pet bodies (damn you, Clifford!), genetics, and confusion about diet (best to talk with a vet, he says). Fat dogs and cats experience more health issues, Breuninger says, resulting in costly vet trips and medications.

As far as this non-vet is concerned, there is a ray of hope: The humans of Minneapolis and St. Paul are the fittest in the nation, so our pudgy pets have fitness role models.

Here are the state rankings from Banfield's report:

Fattest dogs

Minnesota Nebraska Michigan Idaho Nevada New Mexico Washington Utah Indiana Oregon

Fattest cats

Minnesota Nebraska Iowa Idaho Delaware Michigan Nevada Kansas Utah New Mexico

And here are some more Minnesota-centric dog 'n' cat facts, per Banfield's report: