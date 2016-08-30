Report: God hates Vikings fans; Teddy Bridgewater carted off field with knee injury

The third-year quarterback was carted off the practice field Tuesday in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Bridgewater left the Winter Park facility inside of an ambulance. Pioneer Press reporter Brian Murphy described the scene thusly:

Bad scene. Bridgewater down in pocket grabbing left knee. Players freaked out, swearing and praying. Immobilized. Practice halted #Vikings — Brian Murphy (@murphPPress) August 30, 2016

Your 2016 Vikings are widely believed to be Super Bowl contenders, but now they might have to climb that mountain with backup QB Shaun Hill. Or, perhaps, they trade for another passer, possibly the talented one in San Francisco who just enraged every flag-waving American.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed at a press conference Tuesday that he's already exploring outside options at QB; the list of potentially available players isn't pretty.

