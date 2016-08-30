City Pages

Report: God hates Vikings fans; Teddy Bridgewater carted off field with knee injury

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 by Jay Boller in News
PLEASE BE OK, TEDDY. YOU HAVE TO BE OK. Star Tribune

Seven months after Blair Walsh missed the kick, the cruel universe dealt Vikings fans another blow: Teddy Bridgewater sustained a "significant" non-contact knee injury. 

The third-year quarterback was carted off the practice field Tuesday in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Bridgewater left the Winter Park facility inside of an ambulance. Pioneer Press reporter Brian Murphy described the scene thusly: 

Your 2016 Vikings are widely believed to be Super Bowl contenders, but now they might have to climb that mountain with backup QB Shaun Hill. Or, perhaps, they trade for another passer, possibly the talented one in San Francisco who just enraged every flag-waving American.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed at a press conference Tuesday that he's already exploring outside options at QB; the list of potentially available players isn't pretty

Stay tuned for updates.

Our vengeful God was not available for comment. 

 

Comments

