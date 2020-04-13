comScore
Report: Former Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson dead in car accident

Monday, April 13, 2020 by Mike Mullen in News
Drafted in 2006, Tarvaris Jackson only got one full season as the Minnesota Vikings' primary quarterback.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson was killed in a car accident Sunday night, according to NFL.com correspondent Ian Rapoport. 

The Vikings took Jackson out of Alabama State University with the 64th pick in the 2006 NFL Draft and signed him to a four-year contract. 

His rookie year was essentially shelved by a knee injury. In 2007, Jackson's only season as the primary quarterback for the Vikings, he threw for 1,911 yards, nine touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The team went 8-4 in Jackson's 12 starts, but failed to make the playoffs.

In subsequent years, Jackson competed with Gus Frerotte and Sage Rosenfels, and ultimately played back-up to the aging Brett Favre. Jackson touched the field in 36 games through five seasons, starting 20, and amassing a 10-10 record. 

Replacing an injured Frerotte late in 2008, he helped Minnesota reach the playoffs, where they lost in  the Wild Card round to the Philadelphia Eagles. 

As a free agent in 2011, Jackson signed with the Seattle Seahawks, going 7-7 as a starter his first year there. He lost the starting job, but, during a second stint in Seattle, won a Super Bowl as the backup to Russell Wilson.

Post-football, Jackson went into coaching, first at his alma mater, and most recently at Tennessee State. 

 

