Former #Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson died last night in a car accident in Alabama, a spokesperson for his employer Tennessee State tells me. Jackson, 36, was TSU’s QB coach. Along with Seattle, he also played for the #Vikings and #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2020

The Vikings took Jackson out of Alabama State University with the 64th pick in the 2006 NFL Draft and signed him to a four-year contract.

His rookie year was essentially shelved by a knee injury. In 2007, Jackson's only season as the primary quarterback for the Vikings, he threw for 1,911 yards, nine touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The team went 8-4 in Jackson's 12 starts, but failed to make the playoffs.

In subsequent years, Jackson competed with Gus Frerotte and Sage Rosenfels, and ultimately played back-up to the aging Brett Favre. Jackson touched the field in 36 games through five seasons, starting 20, and amassing a 10-10 record.

Replacing an injured Frerotte late in 2008, he helped Minnesota reach the playoffs, where they lost in the Wild Card round to the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a free agent in 2011, Jackson signed with the Seattle Seahawks, going 7-7 as a starter his first year there. He lost the starting job, but, during a second stint in Seattle, won a Super Bowl as the backup to Russell Wilson.

Post-football, Jackson went into coaching, first at his alma mater, and most recently at Tennessee State.