Report: Armed man stakes out south Minneapolis neighborhood

The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning firearms were seized from a man found in the neighborhood of 42nd and Bryant on August 2. The man wasn't arrested, and his guns are still being held by police.

A spokesman held back on some details of the case, citing "private data" related to the case, but said the man in question owned the guns legally but would still need to "pass the firearms background check or obtain a court order" before his guns are returned to him.

About those guns: According to the tweet that lifted this scary tale from a neighborhood Nextdoor page to the general public, the man had two semi-automatic rifles, ammunition, and a "homemade" bullet proof vest.

The tweet also implies the man -- described as "white with short hair and probably in his late 30s" -- parked outside this particular house might've had a political motivation:

The Nextdoor post says the man's black BMW had stopped "numerous times recently in that immediate area for long periods of time." The post also says the man claimed he was there to work "with the police."

That's not what the cops say. In fact, they're encouraging anyone in that area who sees a car matching that description to call 911, and tell the dispatcher "firearms were recovered from the suspicious vehicle" earlier this month.

"We are circulating the details of this incident among officers in the precinct," the police statement says, "so they will also be aware of this incident and able to keep an eye out for the vehicle that was involved."

Imagine living in a country where lurking in your car with assault rifles and a bullet proof vest resulted in something harsher than cops talking to you, taking your guns, and making you ask for them back. Oh, and: encouraging everyone to keep an eye out in case you do it again.