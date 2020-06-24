Rep. Steve Green says Antifa wants to 'police Minneapolis under Muslim rule'

Most of them were about the distribution of federal funds meant to bolster Minnesota through the pandemic (via the CARES act). Then their focus… wandered.

The Republicans touched on the feelings of local law enforcement on police reform bills being proposed in the Legislature.

Grossell, a former sheriff’s deputy in Clearwater County, has long been a “I’m not from the Twin Cities, but we need more cops in the Twin Cities” kind of guy. It's an interesting stance to take if you’ve ever yelled angrily at police after getting super drunk at the St. Paul Best Western.

Which he is.

But Green one-upped him, claiming Antifa and Muslim organizations plan to “police Minneapolis under Muslim rule." In a further demonstration of his local expertise, Green said some DFL legislators plan to impose eminent domain on businesses destroyed during the George Floyd protests – in so doing, allowing “communism” to “move into Minneapolis and St. Paul.”

Green didn’t respond to interview requests about this Alex Jones Mad Lib theory of his.

But he’s been fairly open about what the thinks about police reform on Facebook, where he referred to calls to disband or defund the Minneapolis Police Department “the folly of the Twin Cities area.”

“I urge you to let your city councils and county commissioners know that you insist and support a strong and well trained police force in your community and county,” he wrote two weeks ago.

Living in the wonderful northern part of Minnesota does not isolate us from the folly of the Twin Cities area. ... Posted by Representative Steve Green District 2B on Friday, June 12, 2020

It should go without saying that, no, people are not trying to impose “Muslim rule” on Minneapolis, but we kind of end up having to say it a lot. Back in April, as false rumors of mosques staying open during quarantine bounced around Facebook, Council on American-Islamic Relations executive director Jaylani Hussein called the spread of such conspiracies “hate-bating.”

They might seem harlmess, even laughable, until someone gets hurt. And if watching a group of Illinois men blow up a Bloomington mosque in the summer of 2017 has taught Twin Cities’ Muslim communities anything, it’s that they very well can.

