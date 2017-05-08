Two somethings: The event planned for the Capitol steps moved inside the building, where Trump fans listened to some speeches.

Outside, a group of left-wing protesters clashed with some heavily armed neo-Nazis, whose identifying symbols included American flags and "MAGA" stickers, for Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

Minnesota State Patrol officers mostly kept the two sides separated -- a couple skirmishes resulted in no reported arrests -- and the combined effect of bullhorns and chants made for more noise than anything else.

The alt-right side was heavily outnumbered, on the order of six-to-one, according to estimates, with some 200 anti-fascists facing down 30 or so neo-Nazis.

The Trump supporters inside seemed fully aware of what was happening outside. The Star Tribune reports one of them came out to approach the neo-Nazis, telling them to get lost. "We have nothing to do with you," the Trump supporter said.

The neo-Nazi disagreed, explaining that they "support Trump," too, and had a right to be there.

In case anyone inside was still oblivious, Unicorn Riot recorded video of event organizer Jonathon Aanestad explaining the scene.

On one side were the "neo-Nazis," whom Aanestad says are "all very armed -- really well-armed." And opposed to them, Aanestad told his small crowd, were the "anti-Nazis, which, a lot of them were anti-fa[scist], which are technically, against us."

Later, Aanestad would tell WCCO he's worried about Trump rallies becoming "co-opted" by the neo-Nazis who tried crashing the party Saturday.

Rep. Matt Dean, R-Dillworth, a powerful Republican committee chairman who announced a couple weeks ago he's running for governor, saw the scene differently.

Dean was one of the Trump event's speakers, and on Sunday he issued a strong statement about the protest dust-up outside.

His Facebook statement makes no mention of the armed fascists, and instead singles out the left-wingers with "black masks," who produced "profanity-laced" chants, and intimidated and "verbally and physically assaulted" Trump supporters, who were "simply trying to assemble in the Capitol."

This charitble description apparently includes people like the guy who wore a bike helmet, a bandana, and used a bullhorn to lead a "Build the wall! Deport them all!" chant in the video below.

Dean went on to say the state Capitol, a "symbol of freedom," is soiled by these kinds of incidents. He blames one side, and one side only.

"[The Capitol] has been vandalized and marred," Dean says, "by the punks and thugs who celebrate intimidation and violence as some acceptable form of political expression because their candidate lost the last presidential election."

And the Nazis? Are they also a problem?

Not in Dean's statement, which goes on to say, richly, it's time to "stop creating false equivocation and looking the other way."

Hear, hear! No more looking the other way. Let's get started right away: If "really well-armed neo-Nazis" clash with "anti-fascists," and Matt Dean puts out a statement that only criticizes the anti-fascists... whose side is he on?

Read Dean's full statement below.