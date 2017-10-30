Renaming of Southwest High School on Google Maps tragically misspelled
Advice to aspiring pranksters: If you're going to take a dig at a high school, make sure you don't spell it in a way that suggests you'd benefit from taking a few classes there.
This suggestion follows the attempt of some mirthful internet user, who's managed to change the name of Southwest High School as it appears on Google maps. This person wanted to call it 'Southwest Prison.'
They got pretty close.
We don't even know how one manages to edit the place listing on a Google map... but don't you think if you did somehow hack the system, you'd take the time to spell it right? Or that if you messed it up, you'd go back and fix it?
The public high school also joins other recent entries (churches! Cemeteries!) of things we didn't know needed to be reviewed online; some 36 users have rated Southwest Prision (formerly Southwest High School), and most have done so favorably, giving the school a cumulative score of 4.1 out of 5 stars.
One recent review lodged a very specific complaint about school facilities. It reads as follows:
"This the kinda school where if u go in the boys bathroom, the unspoken rule of one or more urinal between each guy is broken. Trust me it happened. There's just no way an upstanding school has delinquents who go the urinal next to you. Sad"
Huh. This review -- which came with a one-star rating -- received a response from the "owner," ostensibly a reference to the school/prison/prision itself... though we sort of doubt it was some Southwest school administrator who wrote this:
I am truely sorry for your experience. Lemme know if you like any rubber ducks
That's one of several strange back-and-forth exchanges between reviewers and this "owner," who at one point agrees with a comment that the school is "ghetto," while adding the "Debate team [is] fun [as fuck]."
Youth is wasted on the young, and the chance to mess with a high school's online presence is apparently wasted on people who have trouble stringing together a complete sentence without misspellings.
Comments
Related
- Judi Dutcher's son star of best high school class president video ever [VIDEO]
- Grand Forks students wore KKK hoods during high school hockey game [PHOTO]
- Como Park High School teacher slammed during fight with students [VIDEO]
- Is Michele Bachmann smarter than a high school sophomore?
- Hopkins High School cheerleader allegedly prostituted 16-year-old teammate
- Newsweek calls Southwest High School the best in Minnesota
- Minnetonka High School 'bans' yoga pants: Top 10 tweets
- The high school civics test every Minnesota student should take
- Lorde's "Royals" gets a Hopkins High School makeover
- Eden Prairie High School web site hacked in global attack
More from News
Sponsor Content