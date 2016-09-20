City Pages

Religion's not the problem; it's the people who believe in it

Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Reader Chris Strabley responds to "U of M study says we dislike the atheists most; we're just not sure why":

I have no problem with belief, just the believers.

If the only reason you pretend to be good people is so you can get a reward at the end of your life, you're not a good person after all.

I often wonder how much progress we all would have made if we didn't have to deal with the ignorance that religion often brings.

 

