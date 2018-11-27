comScore
Release, no charges (yet) for man who pulled gun on Somali teens

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 by Mike Mullen in News
Lloyd Edward Johnson's fight with the teens allegedly began with a dog-whistle claim they were using government welfare.

Lloyd Edward Johnson's fight with the teens allegedly began with a dog-whistle claim they were using government welfare. Hennepin County

After five days in jail, Lloyd Edward Johnson is waking up at home this morning. 

The Star Tribune reports Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman's office was unprepared to file charges before a legal deadline mandating Johnson's release. A spokesman for Freeman says there is "additional evidence we need to look at" before determining if Johnson would face prosecution.

Johnson, 55,  was arrested last week after video circulated showing his frightening interaction with Somali teens in an Eden Prairie McDonald's. Johnson can be seen pushing one boy on his way out the door, inspiring another in the group to push Johnson back.

Johnson then pauses at the door to turn back to the youths and say something. 

The crowd scatters, with several shouting "He has a gun!"

What follows is a chaotic scene, with the McDonald's manager attempting to kick the teens out onto the streets. A witness to the scene interjects: "Don't throw them out there when the dude just pulled a fucking gun on them," he says, adding the woman should be calling 911 instead.

Later, another employee informs the crowd the man must've pulled his gun out "for a reason." (This doesn't go over well.)

The scene started in an upsettingly predictable way, according to statements teenagers involved gave to the Star Tribune. As two girls attempted paying for their food with a phone app, which didn't work, Johnson is said to have muttered something about their "using EBT," a reference to government food assistance. 

"Just because I'm black you think I use EBT?" asked one teen, who says Johnson answered simply: "Yes."

