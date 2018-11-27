The Star Tribune reports Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman's office was unprepared to file charges before a legal deadline mandating Johnson's release. A spokesman for Freeman says there is "additional evidence we need to look at" before determining if Johnson would face prosecution.

Johnson, 55, was arrested last week after video circulated showing his frightening interaction with Somali teens in an Eden Prairie McDonald's. Johnson can be seen pushing one boy on his way out the door, inspiring another in the group to push Johnson back.

Johnson then pauses at the door to turn back to the youths and say something.

The crowd scatters, with several shouting "He has a gun!"

@McDonalds is this what you stand for? We were just trying to order when this man said racist remarks, claimed to be touched (when really he pushed a kid as seen on video) pulled a gun out on kids and you still kick us out knowing we’re in danger? 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3vKXsxhuwH — farida (@snatchingedgess) November 20, 2018

What follows is a chaotic scene, with the McDonald's manager attempting to kick the teens out onto the streets. A witness to the scene interjects: "Don't throw them out there when the dude just pulled a fucking gun on them," he says, adding the woman should be calling 911 instead.

Later, another employee informs the crowd the man must've pulled his gun out "for a reason." (This doesn't go over well.)

After yelling you also add “if he pulled out a gun it’s for a reason”. There should be no reason that a man pulled out a gun on children just trying to order their food. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/fg1LByNBbL — farida (@snatchingedgess) November 20, 2018

The scene started in an upsettingly predictable way, according to statements teenagers involved gave to the Star Tribune. As two girls attempted paying for their food with a phone app, which didn't work, Johnson is said to have muttered something about their "using EBT," a reference to government food assistance.

"Just because I'm black you think I use EBT?" asked one teen, who says Johnson answered simply: "Yes."