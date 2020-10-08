Rejoice, S. Minneapolis: The I-35W exit ramp to 35th St. is finally open!

"It had been closed since June of 2018," MnDOT spokesman Dave Aeikens informs us. "This should be great news for the folks who live in south Minneapolis, like Kingfield and Tangletown."

The southbound entry ramp and both ramps on the northbound side? They'll remain closed until the massive, years-long I-35W construction project concludes next September, Aeikens says, adding: "We appreciate the patience of the people of south Minneapolis."

But, on a day like today, positive vibes only. The years of having to overshoot your journey via the 46th Street exit are long gone, ushering in a beautiful new transpiration reality for a large chunk of the city. So bust out the ol' 🍾 emoji and re-train yourself to feel joy, if only for a moment.

In other I-35W news: Those massive red tubes are still hanging around — what the heck is their deal?