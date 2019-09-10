Real-life 'Grand Theft Auto' scene in south Minneapolis caught on tape [VIDEO]

Pedestrians and motorists on the busy south Minneapolis thoroughfare took in a scene straight out of a video game Sunday evening featuring one crash followed by a brazen carjacking.

The theft occurred on the intersection of Lake and Cedar Avenue, just next to the Minneapolis Pioneers and Soldiers Cemetery, and was watched by dozens of witnesses, at least a couple of whom dutifully whipped out their phones to record it.

The scene appears to have started with a crash in that intersection, as two smashed-up cars are seen stopped next to each other. Our villain walks right down the middle of Lake Street, where traffic has come to a halt, and approaches a white car.

Finding its passenger side unlocked, he opens it and hops in, and a moment later the woman driving jumps out. She then decides to try getting back in, but finds the door locked -- this is probably for the best, as the man filming yells to her: "Hey girl, watch out! He's crazy!"

The engine revs once, and the car makes a screeching escape heading west on Lake.

LAKE STREET CRACKHEADS ARE THE ELITE CRACKHEADS 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/4VLH6P1VTy — 4NWAR (@anwar_sahal) September 8, 2019

Another video from the same incident shows the man first tried hopping into a passing van. Then, in an even scarier attempt, the guy tries boarding a Metro Transit bus. The driver decides against opening the door to let him on -- good news for the riders, but bad news for the woman whose car he took moments later.

YOOOOOOO THIS NIGGA TIRED STEALING THE BUS TOO ������WHERES THE FUCKING POLICE ??! pic.twitter.com/jwLz2nYF3i — ikran (@ikrvnn) September 8, 2019

Details are scant on just what happened here, though WCCO reports the man was later arrested. WCCO's report does not mention the incident at Lake and Cedar, nor does it give the name of the man, who is said to be in custody.

We'll update this story with more details as they become available.