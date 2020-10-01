Rare Minnesota cougar killed crossing suburban highway

The late big cat was hit while attempting to cross the road that morning in Bloomington, near the intersection of I-494 and 35W. A necropsy – the animal version of an autopsy – was in order. The department posted a photo of what appeared to be the animal’s front paws, which were almost as big as the adult human hand holding them.

The Minnesota DNR took possession of a cougar that apparently was hit and killed by a car this morning near the intersection of interstates 494 and 35W in Bloomington. The animal was taken to the DNR Wildlife Research office in Grand Rapids, where it will undergo a necropsy. pic.twitter.com/CgSOYMCyYY — Minnesota DNR (@mndnr) September 29, 2020

The cougar was reportedly male and weighed 115 pounds.

It’s always sad to see the incidental death of a wild animal. It’s sadder still to see the death of one so rarely seen by people at all, especially in this state.

As it happens, earlier this month, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department caught a photo of what appeared to be a juvenile cougar hanging just north of Dodge Center and advised folks to steer clear. A resident reported that it didn’t seem “scared” of them, but didn’t seem interested in approaching, either.

That tracks. There are speculative news stories about mysterious, unverifiable cougar sightings every year, but very few of them end up being confirmed. Minnesota's had about 30 such occurrences between 2004 and 2018, pretty evenly scattered across the state.

“Many observations from trail cameras and tracks turn out to be cases of mistaken identity,” the DNR’s website says. Alleged cougars turn out to be bobcats, coyotes, fishers – even the occasional buff housecat.

When a cougar sighting is verified, it’s like having a minor celebrity roaming around on foot through entire corners of the state. Back in the winter of 2009, a six-foot-long specimen said to be wandering the eastern St. Paul suburbs was the talk of the town for weeks. In the summer of 2010, it popped up again in Wisconsin, looking for a mate. (Yes, it was continuously tracked across state lines).

But generally, they tend to stay out of sight. Most of these big cats are just passing through – traveling alone, mostly at night, into our neck of the woods from the western Dakotas. The DNR has found “no evidence” of a resident breeding population.

Even in California, which is home to some 5,000 or so resident cougars, a person, the DNR claims, is 1,000 times more likely to be struck by lightning than attacked by one.