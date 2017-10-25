Pushy little Minnesota Wild fan yells 'Stick!' repeatedly, gets a stick [VIDEO]
The Minnesota Wild lost 1-0 to the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night.
The Xcel Energy Center cleared out pretty quickly; shutout home losses don't leave fans much cause to hang out after the final horn. A small Wild fan found one reason.
"Stick! Stick!" says this little boy, reaching his hand out to a Canucks player leaving the bench.
When that guy keeps heading for the locker room, hockey stick in gloved hand, our pushy little protaganist throws up his hands as if to say, "What gives?"
Another Canucks player comes the kid's way. "Stick! Stick!" the boy says, hand thrust out to recieve the guy's gift. It does not come.
"Stick! Stick!" says the boy, turning and yelling at someone offscreen.
But wait! Then the first guy, Vancouver's Sam Gagner (No. 89 in your programs, about to be No. 1 in your hearts) comes back!
Gagner, a 10-year NHL veteran from London, Ontario, Canada, does not part with the stick he left the bench with. But he reaches back to grab what looks like a spare resting against the wall of the bench, and hands it to the little tyke.
The kid's mouth flies open into an 'O' the size of a hockey puck. At last, the boy is silent, but we can guess what he's thinking.
"Stick! Stick! Stick! Stick!"
He knows only one word and it’s “stick”!— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 25, 2017
And it totally paid off!!! ���� pic.twitter.com/G0mD9Co7kp
Comments
Related
- Please, for your own good, never ever fight Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Ádám Vay [VIDEO]
- With one sneaky goal and one great one, Wild keep playoff hopes alive [VIDEO]
- Watch Chris Porter's amazing 'golf club' one-timer for the Minnesota Wild [VIDEO]
- Ex-Gophers player, Wild prospect Nick Seeler delivers scary hockey fight knockout [VIDEO]
- Obadiah Gamble, the 'Hey Teddy' kid, gets interviewed during Minnesota Wild goal, screams [VIDEO]
- Wild tough guy Chris Stewart smacks teammate Zach Parise in the face, everyone laughs [VIDEO]
- Zach Parise gets nasty high stick to the face, leaves game in Wild loss [VIDEO]
- Video Shows Drunk Avs Fan Started Brawl at the Wild-Avalanche Game
- Was this hit by Wild's Matt Cooke dirty? [VIDEO]
- Target Field hawk eats moth, crowd goes wild [VIDEO]
Happening Today
More from News
Sponsor Content