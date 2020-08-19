comScore
Purest Twitter account ever shows a different post office every half hour

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 by Hannah Jones
This is the Rushmore, Minnesota post office. You'll find this and many more in a Minneapolis man's love letter to the U.S. Postal Service.

This is the Rushmore, Minnesota post office. You'll find this and many more in a Minneapolis man's love letter to the U.S. Postal Service. Twitter

So little of Twitter can be described as wholesome, or affirming of the human spirit, even safe for work, or life.

Every USPS (@everylot_usps) is one of those pure spots of sunshine peeking out of the morass.

The account, which has gained over 3,000 followers since it started in July, is simple. Every half-hour, it posts a picture of a U.S. Postal Service office and tells you where you can find it.

Most of the photos are pretty mundane – Google-enabled street view pictures of square-ish buildings in small towns with American flags out front. But together, they create an interesting collage, punctuated by odd and outdated little structures still quietly and thanklessly toiling away at the business of distributing mail.

There’s this narrow, poetically rickety little place in Curllsville, Pennsylvania.

And this pastoral-looking brick number in Middleport, New York.

And yes, some fine examples from our home state.

The account was created by Peter Bajurny of MInneapolis, a computer engineer with the University of Minnesota, a contributor to the streets.mn website, and, according to his Twitter profile, an “urbanist, nerd,” and “single family renter.”

If you dabble in Minneapolis city planning Twitter, you might recognize Bajurny as the guy who humbly suggested the city stop giving neighborhood associations so much power and recognition via post-it note a few years ago. This seemingly benign, nerdy, and unglorious act prompted a very stern 1,100-word email response from a group of pissed-off downtown neighborhood orgs, and Bajurny proudly pinned it to the top of his Twitter feed.

He wasn’t available for comment on his new benign, nerdy, and unglorious venture, but in a series of tweets, he called @everylot_usps his “very small way of taking a stand against the growing fascism in this country.”

“I built @everylot_usps because I saw a picture of a pretty post office and wanted to see more, but it ended up being a way to highlight the diversity of places in this country as well as highlighting how the @USPS serves the ENTIRE country,” he tweeted.

The U.S. Postal Service has been under threat of cuts and potential privatization for years, which has come to a head during the Trump administration.

Most recently, President Donald Trump has denied aid to the institution – one of the nation’s oldest and most reliable – during the crush of the pandemic, placed a big-time campaign supporter named Louis DeJoy in the Postmaster General’s seat, and staunchly opposed mail-in voting. He claimed the latter, without a scrap of evidence, would foment rampant voter fraud.

On Thursday, he finally approved some Postal Service support stuck into a larger coronavirus relief bill but remained firm in his convictions.

Attorneys general in more than 20 states, including Minnesota's Keith Ellison, are suing the administration for attempting to gut the Postal Service – most distressingly during a time when mail-in voting could save a lot of people from transmitting COVID-19 at polling places. 

Civically minded Post Office fans are trying to stanch the bleeding of funding and resources by buying up stamps and merch, and signing petitions left and right. Making these humble post offices the star of their own show, even for a moment, helps remind us why we bother.

