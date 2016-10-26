Protesters to St. Paul Walmart: Stop selling all that Donald Trump crap!

About 40 people rallied outside the big box store along University Avenue as part of a "nationwide week of action." Seven more protests will follow in cities such as Washington, D.C., Dallas, and Cincinnati.

Their demand: that Walmart stop selling products connected to the GOP presidential nominee, like the "Make America Great Again" hat, which is currently on sale for $7.66.

"We want Walmart to take all that Trump promotional crap off their shelves -- the hats, the T-shirts, all of it," says Jennifer Christiansen, president of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 1189. "We find it offensive when you have a store selling these things affiliated with a person who discriminates against women, who says pregnancy is an inconvenience. By continuing to sell this shit, silence is acceptance."

Comments made by the White House hopeful have sent corporations scurrying to distance themselves from him. Macy's, which had sold Trump menswear since 2004, halted its relationship after Trump made disparaging remarks about Latinos. NBC, Trump's broadcast partner that aired The Apprentice, said goodbye because of similar comments.

But it was the numerous reports in recent weeks of Trump talking about and treating women like pigs that led to yesterday's protest.

"This isn't some asshole in a bar talking, who you can get your friend to come shut him up," Christiansen says. "This is a person running for president, and we need to stand up when people are bullies, when people are offensive."

Pedestrians walking by paid it little mind. Walmart shoppers appeared to be oblivious to the rally taking place nearby. Still, Christiansen, along with fellow organizer Kat Woodruff, aren't discouraged.

"We're just trying to call them on their bullshit," Woodruff says. "We know that you have to draw attention to it before you can put pressure on them to change. That's why we came out here today."