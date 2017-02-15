Professor Dan Demetriou's anti-immigrant rant inspires rally at University of Minnesota-Morris

Dan Demetriou is a tenured professor who specializes in ethics, political philosophy, and philosophy of law. Two weeks ago, he posted a rambling statement on his personal Facebook page, which seems to have been written to resemble a series of absolute facts about immigrants and refugees. Demetriou appears to consider himself an authority.

The post was immediately brought to the attention of Dean Bart Finzel. However, the Morris administration did not address it until Tuesday, when Chancellor Michelle Behr sent a vague email blast reminding everyone on campus to express differences of opinion in a respectful way.

Demetriou is currently on sabbatical in Sweden. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Morris students and faculty have planned a rally on Monday in support of their immigrant peers. A teach-in led by nine professors will follow. A panel discussion is scheduled for Monday evening.

Psychology professor Heather Peters is one colleague who found alarming both Demetriou’s claims, and the notion that he knew what he was talking about.

She worked the post into one of her lectures on immigration, presenting Demetriou’s views anonymously, side by side with responses from two other Morris professors – one who had attended college in his day as an undocumented student, and another who had studied xenophobia throughout American history.

Afterward, Peters had her students fact check Demetriou’s arguments for homework. They found ample peer-reviewed research about the complexity of IQ, and how immigration affects the American workforce and public schools.

One student discovered a paper that concluded the presence of immigrant children in math and science classes actually elevates overall grades.

“This wasn’t about Dan. It was about the thoughts that are out there,” Peters says. “Hopefully we can pull together as a community and refute these outright lies.”

Peters had a brief email exchange with Demetriou, telling him how it saddened her to see how his words hurt students.

Demetriou doubled down, posted his response to Facebook. It shows the professor believes himself to be something of a free-thought martyr fighting against the dogmatic monoculture of campus debate. Which is ironic, considering Demetriou helps himself generously to self-victimization: