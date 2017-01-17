Prior Lake grad Ben Sloan, charged in University of Minnesota molestation, was involved in 'vagina inspection' prank

Indeed, a notorious prank Ben Sloan pulled during his time at Prior Lake High School predicted with alarming accuracy the crimes he's been charged with, following a night drinking at Sally's Bar and Restaurant on Washington Avenue, according to the Star Tribune.

Charges filed in Hennepin County say Sloan sat down uninvited next to a young woman at Sally's, while a friend of Sloan's took another seat at the booth, next to the woman's friend.

Sloan quickly tried putting some creepy moves on her. "I want to marry you and [expletive] you," Sloan told the 22-year-old.

He repeatedly put his arm around the victim, pawed at her breasts against her will, and finally, put his hand down her pants and molested her. The woman, who was with a friend, said "no" to Sloan multiple times throughout the assault, and finally left with her friend.

Because Sloan had given her his name, she was later able to look him up, and contacted a friend who attends the same college. (His current school is not listed in the complaint.) Sloan tried using the woman's friend to get in touch with his victim, saying his behavior was out of character, and had made him "sick to my stomach thinking about this," adding he wanted to "sincerely apologize" to the victim.

He sang a different tune when interviewed by police, telling them he might've touched the woman's breasts by accident, if anything happened at all.

A DNA test of the waist band of the woman's pants matched Sloan.

In 2014, Sloan was apparently a central figure in a high school prank that eerily echoes his current predicament. A letter circulated announcing a "mandatory vagina inspection" using the school's official letterhead; the story made local news, and was eventually covered by BuzzFeed and Gawker.

After the media storm blew over, a quarter of high schoolers tweeted out a celebratory photo marked "#SeniorConfessions." Standing at the center of the photo (in the maroon tank top) is Sloan, formerly found at the Twitter account @ben14sloan. As of Tuesday morning, Sloan deleted that account.

Sloan's charge of criminal sexual assault comes with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and/or $30,000 fine. He is currently out on bail pending a February 10 court hearing.