Poll: Turnin' the heat on yet?

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 by Mike Mullen in News
We're not going to tell anyone what to do, but this is a picture of you from a few minutes ago.

We're not going to tell anyone what to do, but this is a picture of you from a few minutes ago. Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's unseasonably cool in the Twin Cities this week, with the low temp tonight expected to dip below 40.

There are two kinds of Minnesotans: The ones who turn on the heat when it gets cold, and the ones who make fun of the ones who turn on the heat when it gets cold.

We at City Pages are not here to tell you how to be. (Except in most other ways.) We just want you to be heard.

As residents of this state, the only thing more important than talking about the weather is talking about how other people feel about the weather.

 

Turnin' the heat on yet?
Yes. Please don't tell my family, they're already so disappointed in me.
No, but I will be wearing a hat and mittens to my Zoom call.
In this economy?
No. Unrelated, can I interest you in one of nine loaves of banana bread I baked today?
Honestly, this lets me blame staying in bed under the covers on weather instead of my depression.
It's not up to me. How expensive do you think it is have a landlord kidnapped?
Yes. Since Monday. I'm not from here, and don't know what is wrong with you people.
No, weather like this is exactly why I got this pet/boyfriend/girlfriend/chemical dependency.
And take off these three cardigans? What kind of Taylor Swift fan do you take me for?
Why? It's supposed to warm up by this weekend!
Think this is cold? You ever heard of the Halloween Blizzard of 1991? HAVE YOU YOU FUCKING WEAKLING?!
You betcha! Oh jeez.
 
 
 
 
 
 
