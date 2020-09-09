Poll: Turnin' the heat on yet?
It's unseasonably cool in the Twin Cities this week, with the low temp tonight expected to dip below 40.
There are two kinds of Minnesotans: The ones who turn on the heat when it gets cold, and the ones who make fun of the ones who turn on the heat when it gets cold.
We at City Pages are not here to tell you how to be. (Except in most other ways.) We just want you to be heard.
As residents of this state, the only thing more important than talking about the weather is talking about how other people feel about the weather.
Turnin' the heat on yet?
