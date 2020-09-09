Yes. Please don't tell my family, they're already so disappointed in me.

No, but I will be wearing a hat and mittens to my Zoom call.

In this economy?

No. Unrelated, can I interest you in one of nine loaves of banana bread I baked today?

Honestly, this lets me blame staying in bed under the covers on weather instead of my depression.

It's not up to me. How expensive do you think it is have a landlord kidnapped?

Yes. Since Monday. I'm not from here, and don't know what is wrong with you people.

No, weather like this is exactly why I got this pet/boyfriend/girlfriend/chemical dependency.

And take off these three cardigans? What kind of Taylor Swift fan do you take me for?

Why? It's supposed to warm up by this weekend!

Think this is cold? You ever heard of the Halloween Blizzard of 1991? HAVE YOU YOU FUCKING WEAKLING?!