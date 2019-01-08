Some folks contend Uptown died when the Uptown Bar -- the beloved punk hangout that hosted Nirvana and the Replacements -- became an Apple Store. Others think it croaked when dining institution Figlio bit it. Twice. At least one weirdo points to the Gap closing.

While others maintain Uptown is still a thriving hub for food, drink, and entertainment, even with the creeping rise of bro-y cowboy bars and one cursed address. After all, the area boasts Magers & Quinn, Uptown Theatre, the Lagoon... hmm... I guess that's it? Damn.

Anyways, we've explored the highly original and deeply important question of Uptown's life and/or death in the past -- sarcastically, satirically, and ironically. But doesn't the matter deserve an earnest, conclusive answer?

Probably not, but let's take a stab at it anyway. So, wielding the powerful empirical science of Poll-Maker.com, let's settle this once and for all: