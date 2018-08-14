The biker fell to the ground on Maryland Avenue with "minor injuries," the Pioneer Press reports. Dudrey didn't wait to learn that. Dudrey abandoned his apparent plan to head north on I-35E, and reversed his way back onto Maryland Avenue traveling west, and fast.

Dudrey did not make it through the first intersection. He blew a red light and barreled into southbound traffic exiting I-35E, clipping a car on his way. The impact sent Dudrey's Mustang skidding and rolling off the road.

SPPD and @StPaulFireDept on the scene of a rollover accident with injuries at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and L’Orient Street. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/t5gZt1FqGk — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) August 13, 2018

The bicyclist suffered scrapes and bruises, and two woman in the car Dudrey hit were treated for "non-life threatening" injuries. Dudrey was declared dead Monday morning.

Dudrey's driving record includes multiple convictions for driving while intoxicated (DWI), speeding, driving without proof of insurance or after a license revocation, and for theft of "movable property." In 2015, he was convicted of failure to stop after a vehicle collision, a misdemeanor.