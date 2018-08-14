comScore
City Pages

Police: St. Paul's David Dudrey hit bicyclist, fled, crashed, and died

Tuesday, August 14, 2018 by Mike Mullen in News
David Dudrey hit a bicyclist and another vehicle en route to causing his own death.

David Dudrey hit a bicyclist and another vehicle en route to causing his own death. St. Paul Police

 David Dudrey, a 49-year-old St. Paul man with a lengthy history of criminally bad driving, was at risk of adding one more offense to his record on Sunday night when he and the 2018 Ford Mustang collided with a bicyclist. 

The biker fell to the ground on Maryland Avenue with "minor injuries," the Pioneer Press reports. Dudrey didn't wait to learn that. Dudrey abandoned his apparent plan to head north on I-35E, and reversed his way back onto Maryland Avenue traveling west, and fast.

Dudrey did not make it through the first intersection. He blew a red light and barreled into southbound traffic exiting I-35E, clipping a car on his way. The impact sent Dudrey's Mustang skidding and rolling off the road.

The bicyclist suffered scrapes and bruises, and two woman in the car Dudrey hit were treated for "non-life threatening" injuries. Dudrey was declared dead Monday morning. 

Dudrey's driving record includes multiple convictions for driving while intoxicated (DWI), speeding, driving without proof of insurance or after a license revocation, and for theft of "movable property." In 2015, he was convicted of failure to stop after a vehicle collision, a misdemeanor.

 

Comments

More from News