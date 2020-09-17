In a video clip that began circulating online earlier this month, a man holding a skateboard encouraged another to say the N-word "for the camera." The guy holding the skateboard is identified by MPD as Joseph Crowshoe.

The second man, described as "possibly Asian with a slight build," is seen smoking and appears intoxicated. He asks Crowshoe why he should say the slur.

"Because I'm going to hit you in the fucking face with this skateboard, because you can't say it," Crowshoe replies.

The smoker says the N-word, and Crowshoe asks the person filming -- whom he calls "Asher" -- to make sure he "got it on camera." Assured that the slur was recorded, Crowshoe swings the skateboard and smashes the smoker in the face, knocking him off his feet.

The clip MPD uploaded Thursday spares the viewer that moment, plus what happened immediately afterward, when Crowshoe says "Can't say the N-word, my boy" before the clip cuts out.

Crowshoe later uploaded the clip to his Instagram account; the account is set to private, and a description in the bio says "Brb getting doxed."

A search of court records indicates Crowshoe, 22, has no noteworthy criminal history in Minnesota.

MPD's post says the incident took place on the night of September 3 or 4. Anyone with information to help identify the victim is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.