It’s not just dogs that we find on the loose. Anyone missing a Python? pic.twitter.com/wIUtaZ1BzD — Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) July 16, 2019

The department tweeted about discovering what it thought was an impressively long, meaty python on Tuesday. The snake had been meandering around the intersection of McAndrews Road and Nicollet Avenue, hopefully minding its own business, when officers found it.

The department was later corrected – it was not a python, but, in fact, a “Colombian red tail boa constrictor," which are accomplished climbers and can swallow prey larger than the diameter of their heads.

“Regardless of what it’s called I wouldn’t be picking it up,” the department tweeted.

Police told WCCO they were assuming the boa was a pet, because it was “acting very calm.” One can only hope that’s the case, because the alternative is, frankly, terrifying. As of this morning, an owner still hasn't come forward, and the snake is being held by animal control.

If this is your snake – and we dearly hope it is -- give the department a call at 952-895-4600. Or call animal control at 952-894-3647.