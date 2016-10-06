Please stop pelting my house with ridiculous attack mailings

"Two decades ago, Huot’s family owned a small flower business that went under. He thought all the business taxes were paid off, but later found out that he was delinquent, Huot said. His family had to scramble to pay off a lien. By 2008, they were square with the IRS."

Both sides are doing very negative mailings to my house every single day. This one was so ridiculous, but so are many of the others, pulling out irrelevant history like this instead of telling me what your candidate will do if elected.

Policy stances? Nope, just attacks on the other side. No wonder everyone is sick of politics.