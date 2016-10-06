City Pages

Please stop pelting my house with ridiculous attack mailings

Thursday, October 6, 2016 by City Pages Readers in News
GOP chairman Keith Downey tried to claim Republicans weren't behind the attack. Were it not for the "paid for by the Republican Party of Minnesota" clearly stamped on the mailing, you'd almost believe him. YouTube

Reader Sally Trabant Settle responds to Tax attack ad blows up in Republicans' faces in Rosemount:

"Two decades ago, Huot’s family owned a small flower business that went under. He thought all the business taxes were paid off, but later found out that he was delinquent, Huot said. His family had to scramble to pay off a lien. By 2008, they were square with the IRS."

Both sides are doing very negative mailings to my house every single day. This one was so ridiculous, but so are many of the others, pulling out irrelevant history like this instead of telling me what your candidate will do if elected.

Policy stances? Nope, just attacks on the other side. No wonder everyone is sick of politics.

