Plane makes emergency landing on I-35W exit ramp
The phrase “threading the needle” is generally used to describe a difficult or even impossible task with very little room for error. Perhaps instead we should say “it was like making an emergency landing on an interstate.”
On Saturday morning, a little daffodil-colored plane overheated near Stacy, Minnesota – a town of 1,500 people just northeast of the Twin Cities. According to a Facebook post from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on the most easily accessible surface: an exit ramp on I-35.
After touching down on the makeshift landing strip, the plane immediately taxied over to a nearby Kwik Trip parking lot, where we can only presume this happened:
“There were no injuries or crashes as a result,” the Facebook post read. “We are deciding whether or not to issue him a citation for being quadruple parked, though.”
The pilot of the spunky flying machine told Fox 9 that his name was Michael Robbins of Green Lake, Minnesota. He’d been winging over Stacy around 11 a.m. that morning when his dashboard alarms started to go nuts. He said he remained remarkably calm throughout the whole thing, and only started shaking after he’d “quadruple parked” his plane.
Robbins was able to fix the coolant leak that had caused the problem in the first place right there in the parking lot. Once the repairs were done, authorities closed off a nearby roadway so Robbins could take to the skies again and land safely at a nearby airport.