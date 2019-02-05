On Saturday morning, a little daffodil-colored plane overheated near Stacy, Minnesota – a town of 1,500 people just northeast of the Twin Cities. According to a Facebook post from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on the most easily accessible surface: an exit ramp on I-35.

After touching down on the makeshift landing strip, the plane immediately taxied over to a nearby Kwik Trip parking lot, where we can only presume this happened:



