PGA politely asks Minnesotans at the Ryder Cup to please knock off all the goddamn swearing

On Thursday, the day before the international golf tournament started, we (and everyone else) brought you the smile-inducing story of the heckler who won $100 drilling a put Rory McIlroy missed.

Everyone out at Hazeltine National golf course in Chaska was having fun with it. Even the golfers getting stuff yelled at them.

As of Sunday morning, the Professional Golfer's Association of America (PGA) had decided it's had just about enough of American yahoos shouting shit out from the gallery.

The PGA eased into its request, issued about three hours before Sunday's noon tee time, starting out with a couple compliments:

"This week we've seen some of the largest and exciting Ryder Cup crowds ever."

Yeah!

"Minnesota is home to some of the best sports fans in the country and we are so grateful for their enthusiastic support and warm hospitality."



FUCK YEAH!

"We are encouraging all spectators on Sunday to be passionate and support their team in a way that is respectful to those around them, the players, and the Ryder Cup. Our security staff will continue to enforce a zero tolerance policy, removing from the course any fans who are disruptive in any way, including the use of vulgar or profane language directed at the players."

Oh, shit. Were we not supposed to be doing that? It's October in Minnesota. Is this not a hockey game?

Here's how Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan characterized the randiness from U.S. team fans.

One yelled something too disgusting to print at Rory McIlroy. Another yelled while Henrik Stenson was addressing a putt. Another did the same to Danny Willett.

[Editor's note: Send City Pages the thing that was said to Rory McIlroy. We'll print it.]

Souhan says some fans were also going after Willett's mom for the (funny, mean) stuff the English golfer's brother said about American golf fans. (Though we could probably suggest a few Minnesota IPAs that might get him off that "pissy beer" comment.)

This, of course, is wrong, folks. Mothers are off limits. Would you want someone going after your mom for the worst thing you happened to yell out at the Ryder Cup?

Besides, leave the profanity to the professionals.