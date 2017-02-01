People Issue 2017: 18 who make Minnesota a better place to live
America needs beacons of positivity now more than ever.
Ominous headlines serve as hourly reminders that we're torn along party lines. The fear, violence, and misunderstanding that divides us multiplies with every 140-character bullet.
Minnesota is hardly above the problems riddling our country. But we'd like to think we're a little richer in good people.
Our annual People Issue recognizes our neighbors who make Minnesota an even better place to live. They make our streets safer. They inspire us through personal achievements and sacrifice for others. They remind us to have fun. Together.
These 18 men and women come from different backgrounds and do very different things. We're lucky they're all Minnesotans.
John Marty: The Environmentalist
Raoul Benavides: The People’s Record Seller
Sumer Spika: The Giver of Life
Kyle Rudolph: The Humanitarian
Roy Hernandez-Cotter: The Recruit
Brady Starkey: The Dynasty Builder
James Fields: The Hockey Preacher
Kathleen Culhane: The Beer Scientist
Patrick Stephenson: The Bike Messiah
