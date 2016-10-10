Paying a $150 bill at Mayslack's, and I'm the asshole?

A similar thing happened to me at Mayslack's, and I can only suspect it was the same bartender. I had just finished playing a show there and had racked up a sizable tab (about $150).

At the end of the night I went to pay and the first bartender have me a $6.50 tab that wasn't mine. I told him it was the wrong tab and that he should look again. The female bartender looked at him and asked loudly, "What, did you forget to add the asshole tax?"

Needless to say, I was livid. I was trying to pay a $150 tab. I had just brought dozens of friends to this bar to spend money. And I'm the asshole?

Of course I angrily ask what the hell her problem is and she calls security over. (My God, this is too similar). They are about to boot me when I tell them exactly what happened. They just stopped and looked dumbfounded and asked, "What do you want us to do about it?"

So, yeah. Thinking about going to Mayslack's? Don't.