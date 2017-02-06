Paramedic: There's a big difference between a protest and a riot
Reader Joe DeLory responds to Minneapolis shows what really happens when an emergency vehicle comes upon a protest [Photos]:
I can't comment too much about the protests because I never had to deal with them during my 25 years as a paramedic. But I can comment about dealing wit traffic congestion, both in response to an incident or enroute to the hospital.
It could be harrowing.
I have been run off the road by drivers who pulled out to pass an opposing stopped vehicle. I had to deal with drivers who refused to yield. I have had drivers pass us while we were heading toward to a major acciddent. One even caused a secondary accident.
I have talked to those presently in such service. It is not usually the protests that cause problems. It is riots. It is people who just want to cause disruption at all costs.
There is a big difference between a protest and a riot.
