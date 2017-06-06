House, who recently returned to the Green Bay Packers following a two-year sojourn in Jacksonville, needed to be at OTA practices Tuesday. With his flight canceled and rental cars unavailable, the veteran cornerback faced a fate similar to former teammate AJ Hawk, who famously took a $1,000 cab ride in 2009 to avoid missing practice.

Instead, House turned to Twitter.

Any packer fans in Minnesota want to take a trip to Green Bay �� maybe I can hitch hike a ride �� — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

Two Wisconsin brothers -- Chad Johnson of Eau Claire and Mike Johnson of Hudson -- quickly came to his rescue. Together, the trio drove four hours from Minneapolis to Green Bay, arriving early Tuesday to Lambeau Field. The hitchhiking Packer was apparently grateful.

Sure did. Davon was far too gracious. Took us in the locker room, took photos w/ us, signed cleats and gloves. True class act. All @ 3:30am! — Chad Johnson (@chadj19) June 6, 2017

Appropriately, the saga concluded with House taking a vicious dig at the Vikings.