Packer stranded in Minneapolis, rescued by fans + driven 4 hours to practice

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 by Jay Boller in News
Davon House, seen here almost looking like he's hitchhiking. Instagram

Davon House was facing The Terminal-esque peril Monday night at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. 

House, who recently returned to the Green Bay Packers following a two-year sojourn in Jacksonville, needed to be at OTA practices Tuesday. With his flight canceled and rental cars unavailable, the veteran cornerback faced a fate similar to former teammate AJ Hawk, who famously took a $1,000 cab ride in 2009 to avoid missing practice. 

Instead, House turned to Twitter. 

Two Wisconsin brothers -- Chad Johnson of Eau Claire and Mike Johnson of Hudson -- quickly came to his rescue. Together, the trio drove four hours from Minneapolis to Green Bay, arriving early Tuesday to Lambeau Field. The hitchhiking Packer was apparently grateful. 

Appropriately, the saga concluded with House taking a vicious dig at the Vikings. 

