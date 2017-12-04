Abbas, driver with the Blue & White Taxi company, could've made this claim throughout most of last month, but now doesn't really need to say much to prove it. There's video evidence.

Blue & White has published footage from inside Abbas' car of a frightening episode from November 10, when Abbas pulled up to Russel Avenue in north Minneapolis. After Abbas waited about a minute, two men came to the cab's backseat. One pulled a gun and pointed it at Abbas, while the other started reaching into the front seat. Abbas shed the gun-holder, who was not in the car, by simply driving away.

That left him isolated one-on-one with the other guy, who happened to have a big knife on him.

"Stop the car before I stab you," the would-be robber says.

Abbas obliges.

"Out, motherfucker," he says, slowing the car to a stop while grabbing a pair of scissors to defend himself. (Remember, children: Never run with scissors, but always drive with scissors, in case some motherfucker pulls a blade on you.)

"Out, motherfucker... get the fuck out, motherfucker," Abbas says, at this point talking only to himself, though it still feels like the right thing to say. Watch the video here.

No arrests have yet been made, and Blue & White shared the clip to ask for the public's help identifying either of the attempted robbers. And as a warning to others: All new-ish Blue & White cabs are being outfitted with surveillance cameras, general manager Zach Williams tells Fox 9, and criminals should beware before trying something like this in one of their cars.

"If you try to rob a cab driver," Williams says, "we’ve got your face, we’ve got your picture, and we’re going to come after you and stop you from doing that again."