Orono cop Matt Siltala shows how the 'serve' part of 'protect & serve' is done

The woman was okay. It's just that she could no longer mow herself, nor could she find anyone to do it for her. This would not speak well for her Orono neighbors, who seem to be total pikers who can't help an old lady out.

What does speak well for the Minneapolis suburb is Officer Siltala, who has the heart of a lion – the prehistoric kind, not those spindly things wandering the savanna nowadays.

He leaped into action, firing up her mower and plowing down the overgrowth with a grace usually reserved for saints and cops from Orono.

The city's police department was naturally proud to boast of the officer's nobility:

“I cannot say how proud stuff like this makes us,” read its posting on Twitter.