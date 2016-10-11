One woman's tale of Fur-Ever Wild, the little farm of horrors
Reader Jennifer Dahn responds to Slaughterhouse Fur-Ever Wild lives on; court rules it can keep 15 animals:
Many people support this place and think it's so lovely and educational. This is the first thread I've seem where people are not crucified for speaking out against this little farm of horrors.
I hate to admit this, but I visited this awful place before being fully aware of what happened here. What I saw was enough to want it gone.
There was wolves with their ears half eaten off from flies. I even saw her spray fly repellent right into bleeding oozing wounds.
I saw animals oozing puss from their eyeballs. The worst was seeing a pot-bellied pig with a six-inch oozing gash on its side that was completely left untreated. I asked them how the pig was hurt and if it was going to be treated, and they just shrugged it off.
I refuse to wear anything made real fur, sherpa or goose down to boycott businesses like this who profit off of misery.
