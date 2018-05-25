One of Minneapolis' swaggiest, most historic mansions hit the market

The proof is all over 1300 Mount Curve Ave. in Minneapolis, the Renaissance Revival mansion the flour tycoon built for himself in 1903. And now, for the first time in 35 years, the historic estate is on the market. Asking price: $6 million.

"It’s one of those homes you can’t help but notice," says Chad Larsen of Berg Larsen Group, the team behind the listing. "It’s a commanding presence."

Famed architect William Channing Whitney made a point of that when designing the 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 14,399-square-foot Lowry Hill home. Among its features: a luxe pool/hot tub/cabana area, a wine cellar, a billiard room, a library, five fireplaces, expertly detailed woodwork, multiple terraces/decks, a two-bedroom garden-level apartment, and a seven-car garage. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the house sits on a sprawling .97-acre lot that provides eye-popping views of downtown Minneapolis.

"There will be some healthy interest among those who are looking for a very special property," Barry Berg says. "At the same time, there aren’t endless numbers of $6 million buyers."

The current owner is ready for something smaller, Berg notes. When a new buyer emerges, they'll be acquiring a property built with materials and skills that simply don't exist in new constructions, according to Larsen.

"For the character, the history, the architecture, the quality of the materials, the craftsmanship … it can’t be replicated," Larsen says.

Before grabbing your checkbook and swim trunks, take a photo tour of 1300 Mount Curve Ave., courtesy of LandMark Photography and Berg Larsen Group: