One injured in shooting outside Up-Down Minneapolis arcade bar

Minneapolis police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood, just outside Up-Down, the popular uptown arcade bar; the same stretch of sidewalk includes the re-launched Country Bar on one side and the Szechuan Spice restaurant on the other.

The shots were fired just before 11:00 p.m. according to Minneapolis police spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Michal. The man shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one has yet been arrested. According to Michal, the victim was part of a group that had, earlier in the night, been in an altercation with another group of people at a different location.

It's unknown how both groups ended up encountering one another later again on Lyndale Ave. Posts on social media and FOX 9 report the suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle shortly after the incident.

All seemed normal on the Lyndale block Monday save for a single bullet hole in the window of Szechaun Spice restaurant.