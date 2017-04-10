One injured in shooting outside Up-Down Minneapolis arcade bar
On Sunday night, calls to police reported gunshots in one of the city's most heavily trafficked areas for bars and restaurants.
Minneapolis police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood, just outside Up-Down, the popular uptown arcade bar; the same stretch of sidewalk includes the re-launched Country Bar on one side and the Szechuan Spice restaurant on the other.
The shots were fired just before 11:00 p.m. according to Minneapolis police spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Michal. The man shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No one has yet been arrested. According to Michal, the victim was part of a group that had, earlier in the night, been in an altercation with another group of people at a different location.
It's unknown how both groups ended up encountering one another later again on Lyndale Ave. Posts on social media and FOX 9 report the suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle shortly after the incident.
All seemed normal on the Lyndale block Monday save for a single bullet hole in the window of Szechaun Spice restaurant.
Comments
Related
- Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in quiet south Minneapolis neighborhood
- Bloomington gangbanger drive-by yields 5 arrests
- Barb Johnson seconds Andrew Johnson's concerns about Northside policing
- Three charged for downtown Mpls bar close drive-by crossfire that injured two innocents
- Police officer chases down drunk driver, forgets pants
More from News
Sponsor Content