On Minnesota Gun Rights' page, a shameful showing of humanity after Dayton's collapse

Gov. Mark Dayton was talking about repairing Minnesota’s health insurance during the State of the State address on Monday night when he took a long drink of water, then slumped over the lectern.

People standing nearby -- Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, Sen. Matt Klein, and Secretary of State Steve Simon -- rushed to catch the falling man before he hit the ground.

The governor’s office released a statement saying Dayton was fine and resting at home. He fainted 40 minutes into his speech, then quickly recovered, walking out of the Capitol and meeting EMTs back at his home.

“Governor Dayton and his entire staff thank the people of Minnesota for their outpouring of support and concern.”

But that decency was in shamefully short supply on the Minnesota Gun Rights Facebook page. Motto: “Minnesota’s largest and only no-compromise gun rights organization.”

Nearly 200 comments came pouring in after a story was posted about the governor fainting. Many took the opportunity to wish Dayton would just step aside and give up his seat for someone who would expand gun rights. Others hoped that he'd go to Africa and let the Somalis take care of him. Some tacked on “get well soon”s as afterthoughts to long rants about how stupid, opioid-addicted, communist, and all-around horrible Dayton is.

What would Jesus do? Probably not this.

The nastiness was at times so intense that moderate followers felt the need to scold the others. Which is basically the only saving grace about this sad showing of humanity.